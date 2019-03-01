Vegan Crepes with Persimmon & Cashew Whipped Cream

× Expand Photo: Hannah Sunderani Vegan Crepes with Persimmon and Cashew Whipped Cream

A simple and easy classic vegan crepe recipe. Light and pillowy. Topped with ripe persimmon, cashew whipped cream and fresh pomegranate to sprinkle. Try it for brunch!

Makes 10 crepes

Ingredients

Crepes

1 cup all purpose flour

1/4 tsp. sea salt finely ground

1 1/2 cups oat milk or otherplant-based milk

3 Tbsp. rapeseed oil or other neutral-flavoured oil

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

~2 Tbsp. filtered water optional to add more

1 persimmon, chopped

1/2 pomegranate

maple syrup to drizzle

Cashew Whipped Cream

1 cup raw cashews soaked overnight and strained

1/4 cup canned coconut milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. agave

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

pinch salt

4-6 Tbsp. almond milk

Directions

Crepes

In a mixing bowl, add flour and salt. Whisk to combine. Add oat milk, oil, maple syrup and vanilla. Whisk again until well combined and place in the fridge to chill for at least one hour.

Lightly oil a non-stick pan and bring to medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup of crepe batter onto the pan and swirl it around until the entire surface is coated (as best you can) and batter takes on a generally circular shape. Cook until edges start to pull away from the pan (1-2 minutes). Then, gently flip and cook the other side for 15-20 seconds. Slide crepe onto a plate. Adjust batter if needed (if it was too thick, add a splash more water. I used 2 Tbsp. water to thin).

Repeat step two until you've used all the batter. To serve, fill the crepes with a scoop cashew whipped cream, top with sliced persimmon and pomegranate seeds. Add maple syrup to drizzle.

Cashew Whipped Cream

In a blender, add soaked cashews (strained), canned coconut milk, vanilla extract, agave, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and pinch of salt. Blend or pulse to combine. Then, slowly pour in a few tablespoons of almond milk until cashew icing blends into a smooth, creamy and fluffy mixture. (I used 4 Tbsp. almond milk total).

Recipe Notes

Persimmons can be substituted with any seasonal fresh fruit.

Crepes can be made 1-2 days ahead. Cover and keep in fridge. When ready to eat, cover in foil and place in the oven at 150 C/300 F for 15-20 minutes or until warm.

Cashew Whipped Cream can also be made ahead. It will keep in the fridge for up to three days. It can also be frozen and defrosted. Allow 45 minutes to defrost.

Nutrition facts per crepe: Calories 194; protein 4 g; fat 11 g; carbs 20 g.

Hannah Sunderani – Canadian food blogger based in Paris, France

Instagram: @twospoons.ca

Published in The Running Issue March/April 2019.