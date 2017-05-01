I am part neurotic and 100 per cent mommy. Like many women, I have struggled with anxiety, depression and lack of self-worth that manifested into rapid, uncontrollable weight gain and self-sabotage. After many years of psychological and physical health issues with no answers from doctors, I decided to take matters into my own hands and transform my life for the sake of myself and my family. This led me to exploring plant-based nutrition and self-healing through food, mindset and self-care. I also became a holistic health coach. My goal is for moms to know that they’re not alone and that it is possible to find balance amidst the chaos.

Hope you enjoy my Vegan Chickpea Tikka Masala, a rich, healthy, flavourful and nutritionally packed meal with a fruity, pineapple twist.

× Expand Photo: Jennifer Rossano Vegan Chickpea Tikka Masala with Pineapple Impress your friends with your plating skills by using the hollowed out pineapple rind as a serving dish!

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice

1½ cups water or low sodium vegetable broth

1 Tbsp. vegan butter

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, sliced thin

1 Tbsp. garam masala

2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. coriander

2 tsp. tikka masala

1 tsp. ground ginger

2 tsp. paprika

1½ tsp. turmeric

dash of cayenne pepper

salt/pepper to taste

2, 15 oz. cans of organic chickpeas

2 cups marinara sauce

1, 15 oz. can full fat coconut milk

2 tsp. cornstarch or arrowroot powder for thickness

1-2 pineapples, cut lengthwise and meat scooped out

fresh cilantro to top

Directions

Prepare the rice first. Place 1 cup of rice, 1½ cups water or vegetable broth, and 1 Tbsp. vegan butter in a pot. Bring to a boil. Cover with a tight-fitting lid, reduce heat to low simmer and cook 15 minutes. Remove from heat, with lid on, and let steam for 10 minutes. When ready, fluff with a fork.

For the Vegan Chickpea Tikka Masala, start with adding the extra virgin olive oil to a large pan over medium heat. Throw in chopped onions, garlic and a dash of salt. Cook until onions and garlic are translucent and tender. Add all spices, marinara sauce and chickpeas and let marinate for about 2 minutes before adding the coconut milk. In a separate bowl, whisk together coconut milk and cornstarch. Stir this mixture into the pot. Once everything is mixed well together, let it boil, then lower to a simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Taste and adjust seasonings if needed. Spoon rice to one side of the pineapple bowl and the chickpea tikka masala to the other side of the pineapple bowl. Top with fresh chunks of pineapple and sprinkle with cilantro.

Nutritional facts per serving: Calories 292.7; protein 8.5g; fat 10.1g, carbs 43.4g; fibre 8.8g.

Jennifer Rossano, Vegan food and lifestyle writer based in New Jersey

Instagram: @neuroticmommy Twitter: @theneuroticmom

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor & Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.