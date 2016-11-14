× Expand Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis Vegan Breakfast Pizza

This breakfast pizza is perfect pre-workout as it provides you with loads of fuel to crush them weights, thrive through your cardio and leave that place sweating like a champ who knows they made the right, simple and healthy breakfast choice!

I initially made this breakfast because I woke up with a mad craving for pizza, but it was 6 a.m. I threw together these ingredients and, to my surprise, it was amazing! A true staple in our home and a real contributor to my glutes and strong Greek legs. This recipe is plant-based, low glycemic, high in good fat and extremely energizing.

Chia Egg Ingredients

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

3 Tbsp. warm water

Pizza Dough Ingredients

1 banana, mashed

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups oats

1 cup coconut milk

2 Tbsp. vegan chocolate chips

Topping Ingredients

½ cup mashed raspberries

3 strawberries

1 passion fruit

3 Tbsp. dragon fruit

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate, melted! Choose cacao, so it is low in sugar and high in antioxidants

Directions

Preheat oven to 375F. Line a cast iron pan with parchment and spray it with coconut oil. Prepare chia egg by combining chia seeds and water in a small bowl, stir and set aside. In another bowl, combine the rest of your dough ingredients and stir well. Once your chia egg has taken on the consistency of an egg add it to the mixture and stir till all the dough ingredients are married. Transfer the mixture to the pan, and plop it in the oven for 20-ish minutes!

Add the toppings (or substitute your favourites) and enjoy, hot or cold!

Nutritional facts per serving without toppings: Calories 375, protein 15g, sugar 6g, sodium 2g, carbs 25g, fat 9g.

By Maria Koutsogiannis – The Greek fitness and health enthusiast behind FoodByMaria! @foodbymaria

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.