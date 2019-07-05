High Protein Teriyaki Mushroom Burgers

× Expand Photo: Jasmine Briones Terikayi Mushroom Burgers

What better way to celebrate the start of summer than with some good ol’ (veggie) burgers.

These veggie burgers are easy to make, require simple ingredients, and are jam-packed with plant protein. Plus, they are bursting with flavour and are perfect for summer!

Makes 6 Burgers

Ingredients

1 flax egg (1 Tbsp. flaxseed meal + 3 Tbsp. water)

8 oz. Baby Bella mushrooms, roughly chopped

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 cup + 1 Tbsp. plain bread crumbs

1/2 cup raw walnuts

1/2 cup cooked low-sodium black beans, drained

1 scallion, thinly sliced with ends removed

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. vegan teriyaki sauce

3 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 tsp. smoked paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

Serve with

Burger buns of choice

Tomato

Avocado

Lettuce

Teriyaki sauce

Red onions

Directions

Prepare the flax egg by mixing together the flaxseed meal and water in a small bowl and setting it aside for 15 minutes to thicken.

Add the mushrooms to a food processor and pulse until broken down into small pieces. Add in the remaining ingredients except for the breadcrumbs and pulse for about 45-60 seconds, or until almost smooth. Make sure that the mixture is still chunky and not smooth or else your burgers will be soggy!

Place the mixture into a large bowl and stir in the breadcrumbs. Mix until uniform and then set into the freezer for about 20 minutes to set.* In the meantime, preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

Once the mixture has set, fill a 1/2 cup measure with the burger mixture and form it into a thick (1/2" minimum) patty. Add to pan. Repeat to form 6 patties total. Place them on the lined baking sheet and into the oven. Bake for 35 minutes, flipping after 20. Allow the burgers to cool completely before serving and then dig in.

*You can skip this step BUT it is beneficial in that it will make the burgers easier to work with.

Nutrition facts per patty: Calories 297; protein 10.4 g; fat 8.6 g; carbs 45.7 g.

Jasmine Briones – Vegan food blogger based in Los Angeles

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.