Blending frozen bananas with fruits or superfoods of choice is the easiest way to have the creamiest ice cream in just a few minutes.

This fruit-based treat is packed with protein, powerful nutrients and healthy fats for long-lasting energy and fullness.

If you’ve never made banana ‘ice cream’ or tried chia seed pudding, now is the time! We’re putting them together in this delicious and super filling parfait. Enjoy it for lunch or a mid-day snack and you will be satisfied for hours. It’s also good for breakfast, or even a healthy treat.

Don’t let the instructions fool you – it’s not nearly as complicated as it may look, we promise. You will need to freeze your bananas and make the chia seed pudding in advance. After that, everything comes together in 10 minutes.

× Expand Photo: Nikki Lefler Superfood Ice Cream Parfait

Serves 4

Step 1: Freeze Bananas

Directions

Peel your bananas. For this recipe, we’re using two. Slice them into 1- to 2-inch chunks.

Arrange banana chunks in a single layer in a glass container or freezer bag. Freeze for 2 hours or overnight.

Frozen bananas are always great to have on hand for smoothies! Banana works in almost any smoothie recipe, and it gives a nice, creamy texture.

TIP: The riper your bananas are, the sweeter they’ll be.

Step 2: Prepare Chia Seed Pudding

Ingredients

6 Tbsp. chia seeds

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

Directions

In a bowl or mason jar, combine seeds and milk. Once the mixture is well combined, let it sit for 5 minutes, give it another stir to break up any clumps of chia seeds, cover and put the mixture in the fridge to set up for 1-2 hours (or overnight).

Step 3: Make Fruit ‘Ice Cream’

Ingredients

2 ripe peeled bananas, cut into chunks and frozen (we did this in step 1)

1/4 cup fresh pineapple, cut into chunks

1/4 cup fresh or frozen mango

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. spirulina

Directions

Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy (think soft-serve texture).

Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the blender, as needed.

Step 4: Assemble Your Parfait!

Divide the chia pudding between two glasses and top with a layer of the fruit ice cream. Garnish with fresh berries, lemon zest, or other toppings of choice, and enjoy!

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 204; protein 5 g; fat 8 g; carbs 27 g.

Zuzana Fajkusova – Personal wellness coach in Vancouver

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.