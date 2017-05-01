×
Photo: Kathy Smart
Superfood Black Rice Salad
Black rice contains vitamin E, an important antioxidant that is useful in maintaining eye, skin and immune health.
Serves 2
Rice Salad Ingredients
- ¾ cup shelled edamame, thawed
- 2 cups cooked black rice
- ⅓ cup thinly sliced green onions
- ¼ cup shredded red cabbage
- ¼ cup shredded carrots
- ¼ cup chopped red peppers
Combine all ingredients and toss with dressing.
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. low sodium soya sauce
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
- ¼ tsp. sea salt
Combine all dressing ingredients and add to black rice salad mixture.
Nutrition facts per serving (including dressing): Calories 382; protein 14.1g; fat 6.3g; carbs 69g.
Kathy Smart, Creator of Live The Smart Way
Instagram: @kathyissmart Twitter: @Smart_Kitchen
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor & Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.