Superfood Black Rice Salad

Black rice contains vitamin E, an important antioxidant that is useful in maintaining eye, skin and immune health.

Serves 2

Rice Salad Ingredients

¾ cup shelled edamame, thawed

2 cups cooked black rice

⅓ cup thinly sliced green onions

¼ cup shredded red cabbage

¼ cup shredded carrots

¼ cup chopped red peppers

Combine all ingredients and toss with dressing.

Dressing

2 Tbsp. low sodium soya sauce

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

¼ tsp. sea salt

Combine all dressing ingredients and add to black rice salad mixture.

Nutrition facts per serving (including dressing): Calories 382; protein 14.1g; fat 6.3g; carbs 69g.

Kathy Smart, Creator of Live The Smart Way

Instagram: @kathyissmart Twitter: @Smart_Kitchen

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor & Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.