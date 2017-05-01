Superfood Black Rice Salad

Black rice contains vitamin E, an important antioxidant that is useful in maintaining eye, skin and immune health.

Serves 2

Rice Salad Ingredients

  • ¾ cup shelled edamame, thawed
  • 2 cups cooked black rice
  • ⅓ cup thinly sliced green onions
  • ¼ cup shredded red cabbage
  • ¼ cup shredded carrots
  • ¼ cup chopped red peppers

Combine all ingredients and toss with dressing.

Dressing

  • 2 Tbsp. low sodium soya sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
  • ¼ tsp. sea salt

Combine all dressing ingredients and add to black rice salad mixture.

Nutrition facts per serving (including dressing): Calories 382; protein 14.1g; fat 6.3g; carbs 69g. 

