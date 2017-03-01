Sunny Gluten Free Morning Glory Muffins

× Expand Photo: Barbara Bamber Morning Glory Muffins

Makes 12-14 muffins

These muffins offer up a decadent nibble of carrot, apple, pineapple, nuts and seeds and a healthier carb boost for hungry guests who may be gluten intolerant. Substituting regular flour with oat flour couldn’t have been easier. Due to its drier texture, keeping some of the juice from the crushed pineapple makes a moister muffin. Adding baking powder helps to improve leavening with this type of flour.

Ingredients

2 cups gluten free oat flour

1 cup sugar

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. allspice

Pinch nutmeg

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup raisins

2 cups carrots, grated

1 apple, peeled and grated

1 cup pineapple, not drained

1/2 cup walnuts

3 eggs

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Pumpkin seeds to garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. In a large mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment, blend dry ingredients together from flour to shredded coconut. Add raisins, grated carrots and apple, crushed pineapple and walnuts, making sure not to overmix. In a small mixing bowl, whisk eggs with a fork, add oil and vanilla then whisk again. With mixer on low, add the egg mixture to the batter, mixing or stirring only until blended. Line a muffin tin with paper cups and spoon batter until each cup is almost full. Add a generous sprinkling of pumpkin seeds over top. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until browned and a cake tester or toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes, then serve.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 488; protein 12g; fat 21g; carbs 65g.

Barbara Bamber – Food writer

Instagram: @justasmidgen Twitter: @justasmidgen1

Click to view the article Let's Do Brunch!

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.