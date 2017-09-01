× Expand Photo: Danielle Arsenault Sundried Tomato Falafel with Cucumber Dill Cashew Tzatziki

Serves 8

Falafel Ingredients

1 cup roughly chopped carrots

1½ cups pumpkin seeds, soaked

1 cup sundried tomatoes, soaked

¼ cup ground flax seed

1 clove garlic

½ Tbsp. moringa powder

½ tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. ground coriander

¼ tsp. pink Himalayan salt

⅛ tsp. red pepper flakes, plus more to taste

3 Tbsp. finely diced yellow onion

1 Tbsp. finely chopped cilantro

¼ cup sesame seeds (roll by hand)

Cucumber Dill Cashew Tzatziki

Cashew Cream Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews, soaked overnight and drained

½ cup water

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

pinch of pink Himalayan salt, to taste

Add:

¼ cup cucumber, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh dill

1-2 tsp. moringa powder

2 cloves fresh garlic, chopped

Directions

To make the falafel, process the carrots to a paste-like consistency in a food processor. Add the pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, onion, cumin, coriander, pink salt and pepper flakes. Process until well combined. Add the onion and cilantro and pulse until well combined. (You'll need to intermittently scrape the sides down into the food processor with a spatula). Transfer the ingredients to a mixing bowl and stir in the sesame seeds until well combined. Scoop out batter and roll into balls. Place the balls onto dehydrator grates and dehydrate for 4 to 6 hours, depending on how moist you prefer the inside to be. The longer you dehydrate, the crisper the outside will be.

To make the Tzatziki, first make cashew cream by blending the soaked cashews, water, lemon juice and apple cider vinegar in the blender on high until very creamy. Finely dice cucumber, garlic and dill, mix into the cashew cream by hand. Add a pinch more salt to taste.

Cashew cream without the cucumber, garlic and dill makes a great cashew cream base for many creamy dressings and sauces. Try mixing it with cilantro and chipotle chili powder or finely diced ginger, garlic and lime juice.

To make it a salad, serve falafels with tzatziki, raw unpasteurized sauerkraut, sliced bell pepper, green onion, a few sundried olives and shredded Romaine lettuce tossed in organic extra virgin olive oil and za’atar spice.

Nutrition facts per serving (including Cashew Cream):Calories 392; protein 32g; fat 29g; carbs 18g.

Danielle Arsenault – Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education & author of Heal and Ignite

