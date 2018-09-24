× Expand Photo: Tracy Cox Sun Golden Tomato Gazpacho

Serves 4

“I’m a big fan of pairing Sauvignon Blanc with the fresh crispness of spring and summer vegetables to complement the bright seasonal flavours.”

– Chef Ivana Raca

Ingredients

2 yellow peppers

2 orange peppers

2 English cucumbers

3 lbs yellow & orange field tomatoes

12 heirloom mini tomatoes

1 jalapeno pepper

3 shallots

1 yellow zucchini

1 stem mint

8 leaves of basil

1 tsp. tabasco sauce

1 garlic clove

Edible flowers (for garnish)

4 sprigs, sorrel (for garnish)

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. vegetable oil

2 Tbsp. kosher salt

black pepper

¼ cup lime juice

8 endive spears

Directions

Place the bell peppers on a baking tray and broil 25 to 30 minutes, turning every 5 to 6 minutes, until the skin is blackened and blistered on all sides.

Transfer peppers into a bowl, cover and let steam until the skin loosens, ~15 minutes. When cooled enough to handle, uncover the peppers and remove the skin. Discard the stems, seeds and ribs of the peppers. Set aside.

Sliver the garlic and shallots and cook together in 2 tsp. vegetable oil until soft.

In a juicer, whirl: zucchini, half the field tomatoes and cucumber. Chill in fridge.

In a blender, puree: remaining field tomatoes with the roasted pepper, garlic, onion. Season with kosher salt. Mix the puree with the cold pressed juice. Stir to combine. Season with lime juice, tabasco, fresh black pepper. Chill 1 hour.

On top of the heirloom tomatoes make a small “x” and plunge into boiling water for 30 seconds. Next, shock them in an ice bath for 5 minutes.

Remove tomatoes from the water and peel the skin off. Thinly slice the tomatoes using a mandolin or serrated knife.

Place the thin-sliced tomatoes on top of the soup and garnish with mint, sorrel, basil, edible flowers and freshly ground pepper.

Drizzle with olive oil and serve with endive spears.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 371; protein 12 g; fat 14 g; carbs 56 g.

Chef Ivana Raca - Owner: Ufficio, Resto Boemo; Top Chef Canada contestant

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.