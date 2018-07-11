×
Photo: Barb Sheldon-Thomas
Spearmint and Pansy Watermelon Salad
This fresh salad is such a picnic crowd-pleaser. It strikes a delicious flavour balance between fresh spearmint, cool melon, creamy avocado, acidic lime and peppery pansies. These fruits and herbs are so full of flavour that no dressing is needed! Just a squeeze of lime juice and you are picnic ready!
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- ½ seedless watermelon, cubed into bite-sized pieces
- 2 avocados, cubed
- 1 cup blueberries, whole
- 2 limes, zested and juiced
- 1 handful of spearmint, roughly chopped
- Edible pansies to garnish
- Maldon salt and cracked black pepper to taste
- Optional: Add lightly toasted pepitas or fresh hemp seed for added crunch and protein
Directions
- Chop all melon and avocado and place in bowl. Add blueberries, spearmint and lime zest. Pour lime juice over and gently stir to combine. Garnish with delicate pansies, salt and pepper and add optional toppings.
- Nutrition facts per serving Calories 151; protein 2g; fat 11g; carbs 15g; fibre 7g.
Click to view other Block Party Potluck recipes.
Barb Sheldon-Thomas – Culinary Nutrition Instructor
Instagram: @realfoodgoddess Twitter: @realfoodgoddess