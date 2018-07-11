× Expand Photo: Barb Sheldon-Thomas Spearmint and Pansy Watermelon Salad

This fresh salad is such a picnic crowd-pleaser. It strikes a delicious flavour balance between fresh spearmint, cool melon, creamy avocado, acidic lime and peppery pansies. These fruits and herbs are so full of flavour that no dressing is needed! Just a squeeze of lime juice and you are picnic ready!

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

½ seedless watermelon, cubed into bite-sized pieces

2 avocados, cubed

1 cup blueberries, whole

2 limes, zested and juiced

1 handful of spearmint, roughly chopped

Edible pansies to garnish

Maldon salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Optional: Add lightly toasted pepitas or fresh hemp seed for added crunch and protein

Directions

Chop all melon and avocado and place in bowl. Add blueberries, spearmint and lime zest. Pour lime juice over and gently stir to combine. Garnish with delicate pansies, salt and pepper and add optional toppings.

Nutrition facts per serving Calories 151; protein 2g; fat 11g; carbs 15g; fibre 7g.

Click to view other Block Party Potluck recipes.

Barb Sheldon-Thomas – Culinary Nutrition Instructor

Instagram: @realfoodgoddess Twitter: @realfoodgoddess

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.