Photo: Hawksworth Restaurant
Snowbird
This refreshing sipper comes from Hawksworth Restaurant’s head bartender Cooper Tardivel in Vancouver. It avoids refined sugars by using agave and verjus as sweeteners.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 oz. Viejo Indecente Mezcal
- ¾ oz. Verjus
- ½ oz. agave syrup
- ¾ oz. lime juice
- 1 dash Scrappy’s Firewater Bitters
- Cucumber ribbons
Shake and top with crushed ice. Garnish with seven cucumber ribbons. Serves one.
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.