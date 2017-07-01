× Expand Photo: Hawksworth Restaurant Snowbird

This refreshing sipper comes from Hawksworth Restaurant’s head bartender Cooper Tardivel in Vancouver. It avoids refined sugars by using agave and verjus as sweeteners.

INGREDIENTS

1 oz. Viejo Indecente Mezcal

¾ oz. Verjus

½ oz. agave syrup

¾ oz. lime juice

1 dash Scrappy’s Firewater Bitters

Cucumber ribbons

Shake and top with crushed ice. Garnish with seven cucumber ribbons. Serves one.

View the Patio Cocktails article.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.