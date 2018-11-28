× Expand Photo: Melanie McDonald Snickerdoodles

Makes 12 cookies

Ingredients

¼ cup coconut oil, softened

¼ cup organic cane sugar

3 Tbsp. aquafaba(liquid from a can of chickpeas)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. natural maple syrup

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ tsp. cream of tartar(do not substitute)¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

For Rolling

¼ cup organic cane sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F, line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Mix sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and set aside (used for rolling).

Make sure your coconut oil is soft (not liquid) but easily scoop-able and not dry. Put coconut oil in a mixing bowl with sugar, maple syrup, aquafaba and vanilla. Whisk until smooth.

Add the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt and mix with a spoon until well combined. Roll dough into walnut-size balls and roll in the cinnamon-sugar mixture.

Place gently on cooking tray then using a fork, press on each dough ball twice in a criss-cross pattern.

Bake for 9 minutes and rest on tray for 2-3 minutes before cooling.

Nutrition facts per cookie

Calories 173; protein 2 g; fat 4 g; carbs 26 g.

Melanie McDonald - Vegan recipe developer, food photographer & cookbook author living in Victoria, B.C.

Instagram @avirtualvegan Twitter @avirtualvegan Facebook @avirtualvegan

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.