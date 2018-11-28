Snickerdoodles

Cinnamon-y cookie perfection

by

Makes 12 cookies

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup coconut oil, softened
  • ¼ cup organic cane sugar
  • 3 Tbsp. aquafaba(liquid from a can of chickpeas)
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 Tbsp. natural maple syrup
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ¾ tsp. cream of tartar(do not substitute)¼ tsp. baking soda 
  • ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon 
  • ¼ tsp. salt

For Rolling

  • ¼ cup organic cane sugar
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F, line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Mix sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and set aside (used for rolling).

Make sure your coconut oil is soft (not liquid) but easily scoop-able and not dry. Put coconut oil in a mixing bowl with sugar, maple syrup, aquafaba and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. 

Add the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt and mix with a spoon until well combined. Roll dough into walnut-size balls and roll in the cinnamon-sugar mixture.

Place gently on cooking tray then using a fork, press on each dough ball twice in a criss-cross pattern.

Bake for 9 minutes and rest on tray for 2-3 minutes before cooling. 

Nutrition facts per cookie

Calories 173; protein 2 g; fat 4 g; carbs 26 g.

Melanie McDonald - Vegan recipe developer, food photographer & cookbook author living in Victoria, B.C.

Instagram @avirtualvegan Twitter @avirtualvegan Facebook @avirtualvegan

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.