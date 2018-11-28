Photo: Melanie McDonald
Snickerdoodles
Makes 12 cookies
Ingredients
- ¼ cup coconut oil, softened
- ¼ cup organic cane sugar
- 3 Tbsp. aquafaba(liquid from a can of chickpeas)
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp. natural maple syrup
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ tsp. cream of tartar(do not substitute)¼ tsp. baking soda
- ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. salt
For Rolling
- ¼ cup organic cane sugar
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F, line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Mix sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and set aside (used for rolling).
Make sure your coconut oil is soft (not liquid) but easily scoop-able and not dry. Put coconut oil in a mixing bowl with sugar, maple syrup, aquafaba and vanilla. Whisk until smooth.
Add the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt and mix with a spoon until well combined. Roll dough into walnut-size balls and roll in the cinnamon-sugar mixture.
Place gently on cooking tray then using a fork, press on each dough ball twice in a criss-cross pattern.
Bake for 9 minutes and rest on tray for 2-3 minutes before cooling.
Nutrition facts per cookie
Calories 173; protein 2 g; fat 4 g; carbs 26 g.
Melanie McDonald - Vegan recipe developer, food photographer & cookbook author living in Victoria, B.C.
