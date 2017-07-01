× Expand Photo: Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Smuggler’s Tonic

This drink comes to IMPACT from Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio bartender Miriam Willmer in Vancouver. “The bitters used contain Cinchona, a Peruvian bark traditionally used to treat a number of ailments such as digestive issues and malaria,” she says, while rosemary is believed to act as a stimulant, improve memory and boost production of red blood cells. Cantaloupe contains vitamins B and C, and helps with hydration.

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ oz. Legends Distilling Black Moon gin

½ oz. Cinzano extra dry vermouth

1 oz. cantaloupe purée

1 dash Ms. Better’s Tonic bitters

3 oz. club soda or sparkling water

Cantaloupe balls and rosemary sprig to garnish

Add to Collins glass over ice. Top up with club soda or sparkling water. Garnish. Serves one.

View the Patio Cocktails article.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.