S'more Overnight Oats

Enjoy A sweet morning treat

by

Ingredients

  • 2 crushed gluten-free graham crackers
  • 1 tsp. dark chocolate chips (for the topping)
  • ¼ cup dark chocolate chips
  • ¼ cup goji berries
  • ½ cup Dandies vegan mini marshmallows
  • ¼ cup gluten-free oats
  • ¼ cup unsweetened coconut yogurt (or Vanilla or Chocolate)

Directions

In a medium size jar add bottom layer of crushed graham crackers. Add layers of ¼ cup oats, ¼ cup dark chocolate chips, gluten-free oats, goji berries, marshmallows and coconut yogurt. Finish off by topping with 1 tsp. chocolate chips, marshmallows and leftover graham crackers. Mix and let sit for 10-15 minutes and enjoy! A great treat while camping. Makes 1 medium jar or 2 small jars.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 386; protein 5g; fat 15g; carbs 64g. 

Amber Romaniuk – Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant and founder of Amber Approved in Calgary.

Instagram: @amberromaniuk Twitter: @AmberApproved

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Food & Fitness Issue, September/October 2017.