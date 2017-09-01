Photo: Jennifer Brazil
S'more Overnight Oats
Ingredients
- 2 crushed gluten-free graham crackers
- 1 tsp. dark chocolate chips (for the topping)
- ¼ cup dark chocolate chips
- ¼ cup goji berries
- ½ cup Dandies vegan mini marshmallows
- ¼ cup gluten-free oats
- ¼ cup unsweetened coconut yogurt (or Vanilla or Chocolate)
Directions
In a medium size jar add bottom layer of crushed graham crackers. Add layers of ¼ cup oats, ¼ cup dark chocolate chips, gluten-free oats, goji berries, marshmallows and coconut yogurt. Finish off by topping with 1 tsp. chocolate chips, marshmallows and leftover graham crackers. Mix and let sit for 10-15 minutes and enjoy! A great treat while camping. Makes 1 medium jar or 2 small jars.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 386; protein 5g; fat 15g; carbs 64g.
Amber Romaniuk – Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant and founder of Amber Approved in Calgary.
Instagram: @amberromaniuk Twitter: @AmberApproved
