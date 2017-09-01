× Expand Photo: Jennifer Brazil S'more Overnight Oats

Ingredients

2 crushed gluten-free graham crackers

1 tsp. dark chocolate chips (for the topping)

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

¼ cup goji berries

½ cup Dandies vegan mini marshmallows

¼ cup gluten-free oats

¼ cup unsweetened coconut yogurt (or Vanilla or Chocolate)

Directions

In a medium size jar add bottom layer of crushed graham crackers. Add layers of ¼ cup oats, ¼ cup dark chocolate chips, gluten-free oats, goji berries, marshmallows and coconut yogurt. Finish off by topping with 1 tsp. chocolate chips, marshmallows and leftover graham crackers. Mix and let sit for 10-15 minutes and enjoy! A great treat while camping. Makes 1 medium jar or 2 small jars.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 386; protein 5g; fat 15g; carbs 64g.

Amber Romaniuk – Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant and founder of Amber Approved in Calgary.

Instagram: @amberromaniuk Twitter: @AmberApproved

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Food & Fitness Issue, September/October 2017.