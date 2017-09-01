Photo: Ann Crile Esselstyn
Smoky Little Devils
Serves 12
Ingredients
1 ⅓ cup Green Onion Hummus
- 12 baby red potatoes
- 1 green onion, finely sliced
- Pinch smoky paprika
Green Onion Hummus
- 1 cup oil-free hummus
- 1 cup green onions, chopped
- 1 ½ Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- ¼ tsp. turmeric
- Zest of 1 lemon
Directions
Steam potatoes for about 20 minutes over high heat. Meanwhile, prepare Green Onion Hummus by mixing all ingredients together in a small bowl. Remove potatoes from stove. Rinse with cold water until cool. Slice potatoes in half and use a melon baller to scoop out the centre. Fill each hole with Green Onion Hummus. Garnish with paprika and sliced green onions.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 182; protein 6g; fat 4g; carbs 33g.
Recipe from the Prevent & Reverse Heart Disease Cookbook.
