Smoky Little Devils

Serves 12

Ingredients

1 ⅓ cup Green Onion Hummus

12 baby red potatoes

1 green onion, finely sliced

Pinch smoky paprika

Green Onion Hummus

1 cup oil-free hummus

1 cup green onions, chopped

1 ½ Tbsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ tsp. turmeric

Zest of 1 lemon

Directions

Steam potatoes for about 20 minutes over high heat. Meanwhile, prepare Green Onion Hummus by mixing all ingredients together in a small bowl. Remove potatoes from stove. Rinse with cold water until cool. Slice potatoes in half and use a melon baller to scoop out the centre. Fill each hole with Green Onion Hummus. Garnish with paprika and sliced green onions.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 182; protein 6g; fat 4g; carbs 33g.

Recipe from the Prevent & Reverse Heart Disease Cookbook.

