Smoky Little Devils

From the article Wiping Out Heart Disease

by ,

Serves 12

Ingredients

1 ⅓ cup Green Onion Hummus

  • 12 baby red potatoes
  • 1 green onion, finely sliced
  • Pinch smoky paprika

Green Onion Hummus

  • 1 cup oil-free hummus
  • 1 cup green onions, chopped
  • 1 ½ Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • ¼ tsp. turmeric
  • Zest of 1 lemon

Directions

Steam potatoes for about 20 minutes over high heat. Meanwhile, prepare Green Onion Hummus by mixing all ingredients together in a small bowl. Remove potatoes from stove. Rinse with cold water until cool. Slice potatoes in half and use a melon baller to scoop out the centre. Fill each hole with Green Onion Hummus. Garnish with paprika and sliced green onions.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 182; protein 6g; fat 4g; carbs 33g.

Recipe from the Prevent & Reverse Heart Disease Cookbook.

Click to view the article from the article Wiping Out Heart Disease.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Food & Fitness Issue, September/October 2017.