Smartest Matcha Energy Balls

Matcha is loaded with antioxidants to help fight off free radicals and it promotes a feeling of calm. Enjoy these delicious matcha energy balls after a workout or when you need a quick energy boost.

Makes 24

Ingredients

1 cup fresh Medjool dates

1 cup sunflower seeds

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 Tbsp. matcha powder & 1 tsp. for rolling

1/4 tsp. sea salt

Directions

Add dates, pecans, cocoa, vanilla and sea salt to a food processor and process until everything becomes a sticky ball (you may need to add 1-2 Tbsp. water to help).

Roll into 24 small balls and dust with more matcha powder. Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks or freeze to enjoy later.

Nutrition facts per ball: Calories 60; protein 1.4g; fat 2.8g; carbs 8.8g.

Kathy Smart – Creator of Live The Smart Way

Instagram: @kathyissmart Twitter: @Smart_Kitchen

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.