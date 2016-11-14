Shredded Brussels Sprouts & Kale Salad

× Expand Photo: Chris Barton Shredded Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad

In the spirit of eating more plants you can’t go wrong with this leafy number. Leafy greens and cruciferous veggies (such as Brussels sprouts) are two of the most nutrient dense foods loaded with antioxidants, cancer-fighting compounds and nitrates to boot.

Salad Ingredients

2 cups of finely shredded kale (stemmed, then shredded or cut into fine ribbons)

2 cups of finely cut or grated Brussels sprouts

½ cup finely grated pecorino cheese

½ cup almonds, coarsely ground

Dressing Ingredients

3 small garlic cloves, chopped

1 scallion, minced

1 tsp. dijon mustard

Juice of 2 lemons

¼ cup olive oil

5 anchovy fillets, chopped (optional)

Directions

Prepare kale and Brussels sprouts. Place almonds in a food processor and pulse until chopped coarsely. Set aside.

Make dressing. Combine first four ingredients in a mini food processor and pulse until well combined. Add the lemon juice and pulse again, then drizzle in the olive oil and process until an emulsion forms. Season with salt and black pepper.

Place the shredded kale and Brussels sprouts in a large bowl and toss with about half the dressing until it is coated, but not drowning. Add half the almonds and half the cheese and combine. Let rest for about an hour to soften the kale and Brussels sprouts. If there’s no time, use your hands to massage the salad to speed up the process. Just before serving, drizzle the remaining dressing (if necessary) and top with the remainder of the cheese and almonds.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 325; protein 11g; fat 24g; carbohydrates 14g; fibre 4g.

By Haley Barton – Nutritionist and health educator in Vancouver nutrition.savvy

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.