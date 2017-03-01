× Expand Photo: Barbara Bamber Shakshuka Brunch

Serves 4

The dish is ripe with plump tomatoes, spinach, colourful slivered peppers and eggs. I love how the tang of thinly sliced preserved Meyer lemons brightens this traditional Moroccan dish. The base sauce could be made the night before and simmered in a large frying pan with eggs dotted over top the next morning.

Ingredients

Olive oil

Coconut oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, rinsed and chopped

3 ripe tomatoes, diced

1 tin (28 oz.) fire roasted tomatoes

Handful baby spinach

3-4 sprigs fresh thyme and extra to garnish

1 preserved lemon, rinsed thoroughly, scraped clean and peel thinly sliced

6-8 eggs

Pink Himalayan salt

Freshly cracked pepper

Directions

Add a generous splash of oil and scoop of coconut oil to a large frying pan. Set over medium high heat. Add the onion and red and yellow pepper slices and stir to soften and slightly brown, about 10-15 minutes. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften and begin to break down. Add the fire roasted tomatoes and toss in a handful of spinach and thyme. Cook, stirring until the spinach brightens and begins to soften. Mix in the preserved lemon, adjust seasoning and simmer to somewhat reduce and thicken. Using the back of a spoon, separate the reduced sauce and crack an egg into the opening. Repeat for the number of eggs you wish to make. Cover the frying pan with a lid and simmer until the eggs are cooked the way you like them. Scoop into bowls, adding extra sauce and season with salt and pepper to serve.

The sauce could also be divided into smaller frying pans, two or three eggs added and cooked for individual servings.

Barbara Bamber – Food writer

Instagram: @justasmidgen Twitter: @justasmidgen1

Click to view the article Let's Do Brunch!

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.