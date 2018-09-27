×
Photo: Barbara Blakey
Savoury Gazpacho Style Soup
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 5 tomatoes
- 1 cucumber
- 1/2 red pepper
- 1/2 cup soaked macadamia nuts
- 1/4 cup sweet onion
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. miso paste
- 1/4 tsp. cumin powder
- pinch of salt and black pepper
- 2 cups water
Directions
Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for 3 minutes. The friction will increase and create heat until your soup is steamy.
Nutrition facts per serving
Calories 335; protein 4 g; fat 25 g; carbs 19 g.
Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017
Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.