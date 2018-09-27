Savoury Gazpacho Style Soup

As seen in Battle of the Blenders 2018

by

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 5 tomatoes 
  • 1 cucumber 
  • 1/2 red pepper 
  • 1/2 cup soaked macadamia nuts
  • 1/4 cup sweet onion 
  • 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar 
  • 2 Tbsp. miso paste
  • 1/4 tsp. cumin powder 
  • pinch of salt and black pepper 
  • 2 cups water

Directions

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for 3 minutes. The friction will increase and create heat until your soup is steamy.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 335; protein 4 g; fat 25 g; carbs 19 g.

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.