Photo: Barbara Blakey Savoury Gazpacho Style Soup

Serves 2

Ingredients

5 tomatoes

1 cucumber

1/2 red pepper

1/2 cup soaked macadamia nuts

1/4 cup sweet onion

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp. miso paste

1/4 tsp. cumin powder

pinch of salt and black pepper

2 cups water

Directions

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for 3 minutes. The friction will increase and create heat until your soup is steamy.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 335; protein 4 g; fat 25 g; carbs 19 g.

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.