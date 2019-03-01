Salad Rolls with Walnut Beef & Peanut Sauce

× Expand Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis Salad Rolls with Walnut Beef and Peanut Sauce

A little twist on a classic salad roll! I mean, come on, how excited are you to try out walnut beef? These rolls are slightly time consuming but when they are made they are the perfect snack to bring along to school, work or on the road. Yum!

Serves 4

Ingredients

Walnut Beef

2 cups crushed walnuts

Juice of 1 lime

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. coconut sugar

½ tsp. fresh grated fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, pressed

1 Tbsp. hot sauce

1/4 tsp. 5-spice powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad Rolls

10 rice paper rolls

3 cups alfalfa sprouts or 3 cups cooked white rice noodles

1 ripe mango, thinly sliced

1 large bunch of mint, thinly sliced

1 large bunch of cilantro, stems removed

1 large yellow pepper, cut into matchsticks

1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced

3 medium carrots, shredded

Peanut sauce to taste

Directions

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the walnuts, lime juice, soy sauce, coconut sugar, ginger, garlic, hot sauce, 5-spice powder and salt and pepper. Give the mixture a good stir and set aside.

Bring 4 cups (1 L) of water to a boil. Slice or cut any fillings you will be using.

Arrange a preparation station with all your ingredients. Fill a large shallow dish with the boiling water and place a damp cloth next to it on the kitchen counter.

Have a plate and another damp dish towel on hand.

When you are ready to assemble your rolls, dip the rice paper into the water just long enough to soften, 10 to 20 seconds, then quickly and gently transfer to the damp cloth. Add your desired fillings, then gently roll over once, fold in both sides and then roll again to seal the salad roll. Place onto a serving plate and cover with another damp, room temperature kitchen towel. Repeat above steps until you run out of toppings. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for 2 days.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 489; protein 10 g; fat 27 g; carbs 54 g.

Reprinted with permission from Mindful Vegan Meals by Maria Koutsogiannis, Page Street Publishing Co. 2018.

Maria Koutsogiannis - The Greek fitness & health enthusiast behind FoodByMaria! in Calgary

Instagram @foodbymaria Twitter @foodbymaria

Published in The Running Issue March/April 2019.