Photo: Eka Barnovi-Macnicol Lemony Roasted Potato and Avocado Salad

Avocados are nature’s butter, minus the saturated fat and cholesterol. They can immediately take a dish from ‘good’ to ‘amazing‘.

That’s the story with this salad. These Greek-inspired potatoes are my absolute favourite, but paired with extra-large cubes of ripe avocado, they are even more delicious. This bright green superfood fruit from Mexico adds so much flavour and richness to every bite — and it’s the perfect pairing for a carb, like the potato.

This hearty salad won’t simply satisfy your craving for something delicious, it is dense with fuel that will satiate your hunger for hours. Hope you love it as much as I do!

Serves 4

Ingredients

7 medium yellow potatoes

3 ripe avocados from Mexico (cut into cubes)

Zest from two lemons

Juice from two lemons

6 thin slices of lemon

1 head of garlic (separated, peeled and minced)

1 1/2 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. pepper

1/3 cup olive oil

Directions

Chop potatoes into large chunks and boil a big pot of water on the stove. Flash boil the potatoes for about five minutes so they soften slightly (and are able to absorb more lemon garlicky goodness!).

Place them in a ziploc bag. Add all remaining ingredients to the bag, except the avocados and the thin slices of lemon.

Close the bag and remove excess air. With your hands massage the marinade into the potatoes and place in the fridge overnight (12 hours is ideal but the longer the better! … up to three days).

Once the potatoes are marinated, preheat oven to 400F.

Dump potatoes onto two pans and spread them out (so they are not touching too much). Roast for about 50 minutes, checking on them at 20 minute intervals, or until golden brown.

Once roasted, add potatoes to a large salad bowl along with cubes of avocado and finish with a squeeze of lemon juice, a sprinkle of sea salt and a few thin slices of lemon. No dressing necessary!

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 351; protein 0 g; fat 15 g; carbs 52 g.

Erin Ireland – Food reporter from Vancouver & one of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers

Instagram @erinireland

Twitter @erinireland

Published in The Outdoor Issue May/June 2019.