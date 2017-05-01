× Expand Photo: Julie Zeitlhuber Raw, Vegan Afternoon Bliss Balls

These little gems are packed with good fats, fibre (2.5g in a 13g ball) and flavour. Cocoa makes them chocolatey, but they are not too sweet. They are quite filling due to the fat. The sunflower seed butter is high in unsaturated fats, magnesium, zinc, iron and vitamin E. A big plus is that due to the low carb content it doesn't spike your insulin levels. I used to melt dark chocolate to use as a glaze for all kinds of goodies. What I do now is simply combine melted coconut oil and raw cocoa powder, a splash of maple syrup and a pinch of salt and it works just as well. That way you can better control the sweetness.

INGREDIENTS

Balls:

2 oz. coconut flour

2 Tbsp. sunflower seed butter

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/2 cup raw whole almonds

1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 pinch of sea salt

coconut shreds for topping

Glaze:

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 Tbsp. raw cocoa powder

1 tsp. maple syrup

1 pinch of sea salt

DIRECTIONS

Put ball ingredients into a food processor and blend until combined. Add a splash of water if it doesn't come together. Roll pieces of dough in your hands until balls form (approx. 16 pieces). Set aside.

For the glaze, melt coconut oil, add the rest of the ingredients and stir until dissolved and smooth. Dip balls in glaze then roll in coconut shreds or chopped nuts.

Nutrition facts per serving (1 ball): Calories 63; protein 1.9g; fat 4.2g, carbs 5.1g

Julie Zeitlhuber, Nutritionist in Vancouver, B.C.

Instagram: @readytonourish

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor & Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.