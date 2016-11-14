× Expand Photo: Megan Elise Peterson Raw Cacao Peppermint Bark

When it comes time to make your holiday treats, raw cacao is key to creating this can't-miss peppermint bark, full of potent antioxidants.

Ingredients

½ cup raw, (fermented if possible) cacao powder

½ cup raw cacao butter

¼ cup favourite sweetener in liquid form

(raw honey, liquid coconut sugar, raw agave etc)*

1 tsp. vanilla powder or caviar from one to two vanilla beans

5 drops organic peppermint essential oil

Pinch Himalayan rock salt

OPTIONAL: Handful of finely chopped fresh mint leaves, raw coconut flakes, dried goji berries, raw hemp seeds, etc.

*NOTE: The amount of sweetener you use depends on your own taste. Begin by pouring the sweetener in the blender as it mixes and taste as you go, until desired flavour is achieved.

Directions

In a double boiler, place raw cacao butter in a glass container. Melt over low heat, making sure no water comes in contact with the cacao. While the butter is melting, measure out ingredients.

Once butter has melted, place in high-speed blender on low. Add vanilla powder and blend on low. Add salt and sweetener and continue to blend on low.

Once combined, add cacao powder. Finally, add peppermint oil, one drop at a time, tasting as you go to ensure the right amount of oil for your taste. Pour mixture into a flat pan and sprinkle bark with coconut, goji berries etc. Place in freezer for 10 minutes, until chocolate is firm and cracks easily. Store in fridge.

Nutritional facts per serving: Calories 183, protein 1.2g, sugar 8.7g, carbs 13.4g, fat 14.9g.

By Barb Thomas – A Nutrition and Culinary Educator in Calgary. Instagram @realfoodgoddess Twitter @realfoodgoddess

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.