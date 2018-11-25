Photo: Jessica Hoffman
Raspberry Chia Jam Thumbprint Cookies
These vegan thumbprint cookies with raspberry chia jam only use a handful of ingredients and one bowl to make!
Makes 12
Ingredients
Raspberry chia jam
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
Shortbread cookie
- 1/2 cup gluten-free oat flour (or 1/2 cup oats, pulsed in a food processor until fine)
- 1 cup almond flour
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
- 3 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. almond extract
TIP: Substitute vanilla extract for almond extract as a flavour variation.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Raspberry chia jam: in a small saucepan, cook down raspberries on medium-high heat for about 5-10 minutes.
Once berries begin to bubble, reduce heat to medium-low, allow to cook for another 5 minutes.
Add in maple syrup and chia seeds and cook another minute. Remove from heat and let cool.
Prepare a baking pan with parchment paper, set aside.
Cookies: in a bowl, combine coconut oil, maple syrup, almond extract. Add oat flour and almond flour. Mix until combined.
Using hands, roll out small balls of dough and then slightly flatten into a patty onto baking pan. With thumb, press down into the centre of each ball to form a little indent and place a small spoon of jam into each indent.
Bake 15-20 minutes, until edges are golden. Let cool and enjoy.
Nutrition facts per cookie
Calories 107; protein 1 g; fat 6 g; carbs 12 g.
Jessica Hoffman - Founder & food blogger at Choosing Chia in Montreal
Instagram @choosingchia Twitter @choosingchia Facebook @choosingchia