Raspberry Chia Jam Thumbprint Cookies

These vegan thumbprint cookies with raspberry chia jam only use a handful of ingredients and one bowl to make!

Makes 12

Ingredients

Raspberry chia jam

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 1/2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Shortbread cookie

1/2 cup gluten-free oat flour (or 1/2 cup oats, pulsed in a food processor until fine)

1 cup almond flour

pinch of salt

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/2 tsp. almond extract

TIP: Substitute vanilla extract for almond extract as a flavour variation.

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Raspberry chia jam: in a small saucepan, cook down raspberries on medium-high heat for about 5-10 minutes.

Once berries begin to bubble, reduce heat to medium-low, allow to cook for another 5 minutes.

Add in maple syrup and chia seeds and cook another minute. Remove from heat and let cool.

Prepare a baking pan with parchment paper, set aside.

Cookies: in a bowl, combine coconut oil, maple syrup, almond extract. Add oat flour and almond flour. Mix until combined.

Using hands, roll out small balls of dough and then slightly flatten into a patty onto baking pan. With thumb, press down into the centre of each ball to form a little indent and place a small spoon of jam into each indent.

Bake 15-20 minutes, until edges are golden. Let cool and enjoy.

Nutrition facts per cookie

Calories 107; protein 1 g; fat 6 g; carbs 12 g.

Jessica Hoffman - Founder & food blogger at Choosing Chia in Montreal

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.