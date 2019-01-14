Quinoa and Cabbage Salad

Easy, delicious and good for you

by

Serves 4

Ingredients

Salad

  • 2 1/2 cups cooked quinoa
  • 1 cup yellow pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup cannellini beans
  • 3/4 cup red cabbage, chopped
  • 1/4 cup sugar snap peas, diced
  • 1/2 cup kale, chopped
  • 1/2 cup parsley

Dressing

  • 3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
  • 1 Tbsp. cayenne-infused oil (1 part vinegar + 3 parts EVOO + dash of cayenne)
  • juice from 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. fresh cracked pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. dried oregano

Directions

Combine ingredients for dressing in a small jar and shake well then set aside.

Prepare, wash and dry your vegetables and begin to chop them all up.

Once prepared, add them to a bowl with cooked quinoa and stir. Add dressing and enjoy with your family. This salad will last in the fridge for five days.

Tip: If you’re eating it from a jar, first add a bit of the dressing to the bottom and then layer bits of each vegetable and quinoa. Finish off with a tiny bit more dressing before sealing to take on yourbusy day! 

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 342; protein 10 g; fat 17 g; carbs 39 g.

Maria Koutsogiannis - The Greek fitness & health enthusiast behind FoodByMaria! in Calgary  

Instagram @foodbymaria Twitter @foodbymaria