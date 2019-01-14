Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis
Quinoa and Cabbage Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
Salad
- 2 1/2 cups cooked quinoa
- 1 cup yellow pepper, chopped
- 1 cup cannellini beans
- 3/4 cup red cabbage, chopped
- 1/4 cup sugar snap peas, diced
- 1/2 cup kale, chopped
- 1/2 cup parsley
Dressing
- 3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
- 1 Tbsp. cayenne-infused oil (1 part vinegar + 3 parts EVOO + dash of cayenne)
- juice from 1 lemon
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. fresh cracked pepper
- 2 Tbsp. dried oregano
Directions
Combine ingredients for dressing in a small jar and shake well then set aside.
Prepare, wash and dry your vegetables and begin to chop them all up.
Once prepared, add them to a bowl with cooked quinoa and stir. Add dressing and enjoy with your family. This salad will last in the fridge for five days.
Tip: If you’re eating it from a jar, first add a bit of the dressing to the bottom and then layer bits of each vegetable and quinoa. Finish off with a tiny bit more dressing before sealing to take on yourbusy day!
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 342; protein 10 g; fat 17 g; carbs 39 g.
Maria Koutsogiannis - The Greek fitness & health enthusiast behind FoodByMaria! in Calgary
Instagram @foodbymaria Twitter @foodbymaria