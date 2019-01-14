× Expand Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis Quinoa and Cabbage Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

Salad

2 1/2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cup yellow pepper, chopped

1 cup cannellini beans

3/4 cup red cabbage, chopped

1/4 cup sugar snap peas, diced

1/2 cup kale, chopped

1/2 cup parsley

Dressing

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

1 Tbsp. cayenne-infused oil (1 part vinegar + 3 parts EVOO + dash of cayenne)

juice from 1 lemon

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. fresh cracked pepper

2 Tbsp. dried oregano

Directions

Combine ingredients for dressing in a small jar and shake well then set aside.

Prepare, wash and dry your vegetables and begin to chop them all up.

Once prepared, add them to a bowl with cooked quinoa and stir. Add dressing and enjoy with your family. This salad will last in the fridge for five days.

Tip: If you’re eating it from a jar, first add a bit of the dressing to the bottom and then layer bits of each vegetable and quinoa. Finish off with a tiny bit more dressing before sealing to take on yourbusy day!

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 342; protein 10 g; fat 17 g; carbs 39 g.

Maria Koutsogiannis - The Greek fitness & health enthusiast behind FoodByMaria! in Calgary

Instagram @foodbymaria Twitter @foodbymaria