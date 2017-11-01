× Expand Photo: Amber Romaniuk Pumpkin Spice Granola Bars

Ingredients

2 cups gluten-free oats

½ cup canned unsweetened pumpkin

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

½ cup pecan pieces

1 ½ Tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. pumpkin spice

⅔ cup pure maple syrup

¼ cup coconut sugar

¼ tsp. baking soda

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 350F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Add oats, coconut, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin spice, coconut sugar and baking soda to a bowl and mix well. In a separate bowl mix maple syrup and pumpkin together well. Add pumpkin mixture to dry ingredients and mix well so the oat mixture is coating fully. Pour and spread out evenly onto parchment paper. Bake for 22-25 minutes. Let cool before slicing with a sharp knife or pizza cutter. Makes about 24 bars.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 175; protein 2g;fat 8g; carbs 25g.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.

Amber Romaniuk – Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant and founder of Amber Approved in Calgary.

