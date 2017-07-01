× Expand Protein Berry Smoothie Bowl

Smoothie bowls are great to start out a hot summer day and they make excellent pre- or post-workout fuel. This recipe is packed with protein, healthy fats, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals. The banana adds potassium, berries and mango are high in antioxidants and fibre. Vegan protein powder and hemp seeds are excellent sources of plant-based protein. The fruits are naturally sweet so you do not need to add honey or syrup.

Serves 1

Smoothie

3 Tbsp. vegan protein powder (vanilla or berry flavour)

4 oz. unsweetened almond milk

1 cup frozen mixed berries

½ frozen banana

Topping

½ banana

½ cup fresh mango

2 Tbsp. gluten free granola

1 Tbsp. unsweetened peanut butter

1 tsp. coconut flakes

1 tsp. hemp seeds

Directions

Add protein powder, almond milk, frozen banana and frozen berries into a high-speed blender or food processor and blend until smooth or ice cream consistency. Pour into a bowl and add granola, pieces of mango and banana, drizzle with peanut butter and sprinkle hemp seeds and coconut flakes on top.

Nutrition facts per bowl: Calories 613; protein 40g; fat 21g; carbs 74g.

Julie Zeitlhuber - Nutritionist in Vancouver, B.C.

Instagram @readytonourish

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.