Pitaya Strawberry Parfait

Ingredients

Chia Layer

3 Tbsp. chia seeds

½ tsp. pitaya powder

1 tsp. maple syrup

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

Strawberry/Raspberry Layer

4-5 fresh strawberries

4-5 fresh raspberries

¼ cup unsweetened coconut yogurt

A few strawberries or raspberries for topping

Directions

Mix the chia seeds, almond milk, maple syrup and pitaya powder in a bowl and let sit until it gets thick. Blend the fresh strawberries, raspberries and yogurt until smooth and creamy. In a stemless wine glass layer the chia mixture and the strawberry raspberry yogurt mix until the glass is full and top it all off with the fresh fruit.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 254; protein 10g; fat 12g; carbs 27g; fibre 18g.

Amber Romaniuk – Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant & founder of Amber Approved in Calgary

Instagram: @amberromaniuk

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.