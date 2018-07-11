Pink Lime & Sea Salt Avocado Beet Guac-Us

× Expand Photo: Gord Weber Pink Lime and Sea Salt avocado Beet Guac-Us

“I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles.”

— Audrey Hepburn

May I suggest when you show up at your pot luck to have a matching pink dress and shoes? We do eat with our eyes! Might as well match your dish!

Serves 10

Ingredients

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, well drained

2 medium ripe avocados, cored and peeled

3 Tbsp. each of olive oil, fresh lime juice and tahini

½ tsp. lime zest (grate the peel of a lime using a cheese grater)

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

½ tsp. each of sea salt, cumin, cayenne pepper and freshly ground black pepper

1 small pickled beet

Directions

Pulse chickpeas, avocados, olive oil, tahini, lime juice, lime zest, garlic, beet and all spices in a food processor until smooth. Gently cut two ripe avocados in half, take out the pit and fill with nourishing pink hummus. Garnish with calcium rich black sesame seeds and life-giving sprouts for a real masterpiece at any plant-based potluck.

Nutrition facts per serving Calories 224; protein 8g; fat 11g; carbs 27g; fibre 9g.

Click to view other Block Party Potluck recipes.

Kathy Smart – Holistic Nutritionist, founder Live The Smart Way

Instagram: @kathyissmart Twitter: @KathyLynnSmart

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.