× Expand Photo: Lauren Toyota Philly Cheesesteak

Serves 6

Ingredients

Cheesesteak

2 cups thin-sliced onions

2 cups thin-sliced green bell peppers

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

½ Saved by Seitan loaf,thinly sliced or shaved (see recipe below)

2 Tbsp. vegan Worcestershire

2 Tbsp. water

Sea salt and ground pepper

6 hoagie-style buns

6 Tbsp. vegan butter

Nacho Cheese, warmed (see recipe below)

Saved by Seitan loaf

3 cups vital wheat gluten

¼ cup nutritional yeast

2 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. each: sea salt, celery salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, dried thyme, oregano, dried basil, ground mustard, ground pepper

2 vegan beef- or vegetable-flavored bouillon cubes dissolved in 3 cups hot water

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 Tbsp. low-sodium tamari or soy sauce

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

The Nacho Cheese (makes 1 ½ cups)

1 cup peeled, cubed white potato

½ cup peeled, diced carrot

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup non-dairy milk or water

1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 ½ tsp. arrowroot flour

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp. sea salt

2 tsp freshly-squeezed lemon juice

6 pickled jalapeño slices or to taste, plus 3 tablespoons brine

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

Directions

Seitan Loaf

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, combine the wheat gluten with the nutritional yeast, spices, herbs. In another bowl, mix together stock, vegetable oil, tamari, vinegar, and tomato paste until well combined. Pour the stock mixture into the wheat gluten mixture. Stir to combine.

The mixture should be very moist, but not sticking to your hands. Place the dough on a clean work surface and knead, pulling and stretching it and folding it over itself a few times. Form a large log approximately 10” x 4”

Wrap the log tightly in a large piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Tighten and twist the ends of the foil to seal.

Place the log on a baking sheet and bake for 90 minutes. It should feel very firm when you take it out of the oven. Allow the log to cool at room temperature. Store in the fridge overnight before using it for sandwiches. Slice very thin with a sharp knife or shave using a mandolin.

Nacho Cheese

Boil potato and carrot until fork-tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain the vegetables and immediately place in a blender.

Add the remaining ingredients to the blender and whirl until smooth. Serve hot.

Philly Cheesesteak

In a large skillet sauté onions and bell peppers in vegetable oil on medium heat until soft. Add the sliced seitan and brown 3 to 4 minutes.

Combine the Worcestershire and water in a small bowl. Pour over the vegetables and seitan and toss to coat with sauce. Continue cooking for 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Split, butter and toast the buns. Spread the warm cheese on the inside of both halves of bun. Top with a generous portion of the seitan mixture. Drizzle with more cheese and serve immediately.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 526; protein 10 g; fat 8 g; carbs 43 g.

Excerpted from Hot for Food Vegan Comfort Classics. Copyright © 2018 by Lauren Toyota. Pubished by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Lauren Toyota - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @hotforfood Twitter @laurentoyta Facebook /itslaurentoyota

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.