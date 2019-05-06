× Expand Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis Pearl Couscous Greek Salad

The perfect springtime salad! It is light with a twist of creamy. Filled with fresh produce and abundant in flavour and tastes of Greece! Bring this to your next BBQ or family and friend gathering, everyone will be impressed with your delicious tofu feta!

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

Tofu Feta

1 350 g package extra firm organic tofu

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

2 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice

3 Tbsp. almond milk

1 Tbsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. sea salt

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Dressing

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup vegan mayo

1/2 cup peeled cucumber

3 Tbsp. fresh dill

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Season to taste

Salad

1 1/2 cups cooked pearl couscous

2 cups fresh tomatoes, assorted, roughly chopped

2 cups cucumber, slivered using a peeler

1/2 cup kalamata olives

1/2 cup artichoke hearts, roughly chopped

1/2 cup red onion, finely sliced

1/4 cup fresh oregano, dill or parsley

Directions

Prepare a large jar with lid and medium-sized container and set aside.

Open your packet of tofu, rinse and pat dry. Cut into 1 inch cubes and set aside. Add the remainder of the ingredients into your container and stir till well combined. Add tofu and let marinate for at least 2 hours. I found it tasted best after around 5!

In the meantime, prepare your dressing by adding all the ingredients into a large jar and using a hand blender bring it all together. If you want this dressing to be ultra-creamy you can add olive oil as you blend, this is called emulsifying and it really add texture and silk to dressings similar to mayo!

For the salad, simply add all your ingredients into a large mixing bowl! Crumble tofu feta on top and serve with the dressing!

I love finishing it all off with a drizzling of oil, dash of oregano and a small pinch of salt! This is the way to my heart!

NOTES

You can leave the tofu feta overnight. Drain in the morning but leave a bit of brine to keep it hydrated!

This salad will last up to a week in the fridge in a tight sealed container. Double the dressing recipe if you love saucy salads, like I do!

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 532; protein 18 g; fat 31 g; carbs 41 g.

Maria Koutsogiannis – The Greek fitness & health enthusiast behind FoodByMaria! in Calgary

Published in The Outdoor Issue May/June 2019.