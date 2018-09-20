×
Nut Butter-filled Dates
Satisfy your sweet craving with these chewy morsels. If you're allergic to nuts, any seed butter can be substituted.
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 4 dates
- 2 Tbsp. almond butter
Directions
Remove pit from the date and spoon ½ Tbsp. of almond or seed butter into your date.
Nutrition facts per serving
Calories 222; protein 5 g; fat 8 g; carbs 36 g.
Angela Wallace, MSc, RD - Registered Dietitian, Personal Trainer & Family Food Expert in Caledon, Ont
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.