Nut Butter-filled Dates

Satisfy your sweet craving with these chewy morsels. If you're allergic to nuts, any seed butter can be substituted.

Serves 2

Ingredients

4 dates

2 Tbsp. almond butter

Directions

Remove pit from the date and spoon ½ Tbsp. of almond or seed butter into your date.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 222; protein 5 g; fat 8 g; carbs 36 g.

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.