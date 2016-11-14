× Expand Photo: Chris Barton Not Your Regular Beet Smoothie

It is impossible to know how many nitrates are in a single beet. So amp up your smoothie by using multiple sources of nitrates including arugula and celery.

Ingredients

1 medium beet, peeled and grated or finely sliced

1 stick celery

1 cup arugula

½ cup wild blueberries

1 thumb size piece of ginger

1 cup (or more) water & ice

Directions

Peel beet and either grate or finely chop depending on the power of your blender. Slice the celery and ginger. Add all ingredients to the blender and blend on high until desired consistency is reached. You may need to add more water to thin. Consume immediately. Don’t strain! The fibre will help slow the absorption of the sugars providing sustained energy. Drink 1-2 hours before exercise and daily for 6 days leading up to your next event.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 158; protein 3g; carbs 26g; fat 0.5g; fibre: 7g

By Haley Barton – Nutritionist and health educator in Vancouver nutrition.savvy

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.