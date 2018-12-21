× Expand Photo: Darina Kopcok No-Bake Nanaimo Bars

As two proud Canadians, we decided to give the traditional rich B.C. treat a healthy vegan makeover.

Makes 12 bars

Ingredients

Bottom Layer

1 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup dates

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup almonds, soaked for 12 hours or overnight

1/4 cup raw cacao powder, unsweetened

Middle Layer

2 cups raw cashews, soaked 4 to 6 hours or overnight

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 Tbsp. coconut oil, melted

4 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Top Layer

1 80-85 per cent dark vegan chocolate bar (preferably raw)

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

3 Tbsp. cacao nibs

Directions

Coat a 9" x 9" cake pan with coconut oil or line with parchment paper.

Bottom layer: combine all ingredients in a food processor fitted with the S-blade. Process until the mixture is broken down and begins to stick together. Scrape down the sides of the food processor as needed.

Press the crust into the bottom of prepared pan using a spatula. Cool in the fridge.

Middle layer: rinse the soaked cashews and blend all of the middle layer ingredients in a clean food processor until you have a smooth cream filling (8 to 10 minutes). Spread the cream evenly on the top of the base and return to the fridge.

Top layer: place the vegan dark chocolate and coconut oil in a small pot and melt down over low heat. Mix continuously so it doesn’t burn.

Pour chocolate layer over the middle layer and sprinkle with cacao nibs. Cool.

Allow the chocolate and the bars to firm up for about 3 hours (or overnight) before slicing. Keep bars in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.

Nutrition facts per bar

Calories 405; protein 5 g; fat 35 g; carbs 21 g.

Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler - Personal wellness coaches in Vancouver

Instagram: @activevegetarian Twitter: @ActiveVeg

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.