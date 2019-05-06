× Expand Photo: Lisa Kitahara Miso Tahini Noodle Salad

An easy vegan noodle salad with delicious refreshing vegetables all tossed in a creamy miso tahini dressing that comes together in just 15 minutes.

Serves 2

Ingredients

Noodle Salad

2 servings 100% buckwheat/soba noodles

1 cup edamame beans, unshelled

1/2 cup bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1/2 cup julienned carrots

1/2 cup sugar snap peas

1 small avocado, diced

Dressing

2 Tbsp. tahini

1 Tbsp. miso

1/2 Tbsp. ginger, minced

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 1/2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tsp. sesame oil

4 Tbsp. water

Optional toppings: green onions, sesame seeds, red pepper flakes

Directions

Cook soba noodles according to directions. Rinse with cold water once finished.

Thinly slice all the vegetables and dice the avocado. Toss all the vegetables together in a bowl with the soba noodles.

Blend all dressing ingredients together. Toss the salad with the dressing then add the avocado and gently toss the salad once more. Serve with sesame seeds and scallions.

Nutrition facts per serving Calories 755; protein 30 g; fat 40 g; carbs 66 g.

Lisa Kitahara – Plant-based recipe creator & kinesiology student in London, ON

Instagram @lisakitahara

Published in The Outdoor Issue May/June 2019.