×
Photo: Chris Bodnar
Mint Guacamole Lettuce Wraps
Makes 6-8 wraps
Ingredients
- 4 avocados, peeled and pitted
- Juice of 3 limes
- 1/4 cup packed chopped fresh mint
- 1/2 sweet red pepper, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
- 1/3 to 1/2 cup shelled hemp seeds
- 1 or 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 tsp. sea salt
- 8 romaine lettuce leaves
Directions
In a large bowl, mash together avocados and lime juice with a fork. Add mint, red pepper, tomato, onion, hemp seeds, garlic and sea salt. Spoon mint guacamole onto lettuce leaves.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 245; protein 5 g; fat 20 g; carbs 7 g.
Excerpted from Joyous Detox: Your Complete Plan and Cookbook to Be Vibrant Every Day.
Joy McCarthy - Founder of Joyous Health, Certified Holistic Nutritionist & author in Toronto
Instagram @joyoushealth Twitter @joyoushealth