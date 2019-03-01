Mint Guacamole Lettuce Wraps

A fresh take on guacamole

by

Makes 6-8 wraps

Ingredients

  • 4 avocados, peeled and pitted
  • Juice of 3 limes
  • 1/4 cup packed chopped fresh mint
  • 1/2 sweet red pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 tomato, finely chopped
  • 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/3 to 1/2 cup shelled hemp seeds
  • 1 or 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. sea salt
  • 8 romaine lettuce leaves

Directions

In a large bowl, mash together avocados and lime juice with a fork. Add mint, red pepper, tomato, onion, hemp seeds, garlic and sea salt. Spoon mint guacamole onto lettuce leaves.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 245; protein 5 g; fat 20 g; carbs 7 g.

Excerpted from Joyous Detox: Your Complete Plan and Cookbook to Be Vibrant Every Day.

Joy McCarthy - Founder of Joyous Health, Certified Holistic Nutritionist & author in Toronto

Instagram @joyoushealth Twitter @joyoushealth

Published in The Running Issue March/April 2019.