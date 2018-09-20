× Expand Mango Walnut Salad

This salad is full of healthy fats, antioxidants, fibre and vitamin C.

Serves 2

Ingredients

Salad

1 mango, sliced or cubed(or other favourite fruit)

½ cup walnuts, chopped

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

2 cups arugula

1 avocado, sliced or cubed

Dressing

1 tsp. fresh ginger, grated

1 tsp. honey

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Cracked black pepper

Directions

Mix all dressing ingredients together and set aside.

Wash mango, remove skin and slice or cube to your liking. Wash avocado and split in half, remove skin and scoop or slice thinly.

In a bowl mix together arugula, Panko breadcrumbs, mango, avocado and walnuts.

Drizzle dressing, toss and enjoy.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 655; protein 11 g; fat 49 g; carbs 45 g.

Angela Wallace, MSc, RD - Registered Dietitian, Personal Trainer & Family Food Expert in Caledon, Ont

Instagram @eatright_rd Facebook /angelaeatrightfeelright

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.