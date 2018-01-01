× Expand Photo: Leia Vita Marasovich Mac and Cheese with Garlic Spinach

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews

2 cups fresh spinach

1 Tbsp. olive oil

½ shallot, sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup chickpea miso paste

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. Celtic sea salt,plus more as needed

½ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more for a garnish

1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 package gluten-free pasta

Easy Pre-Prep

Place cashews in filtered water in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Directions

Wash spinach. Heat olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and brown. Add garlic and stir with a wooden spoon. Add spinach and sauté until wilted and infused with garlic and onion. Drain cashews. In pitcher of a high-speed blender, place cashews, miso, lemon juice, salt, garlic powder, pepper, nutritional yeast and 1 cup boiling water. Blend on medium for 2 minutes or until thickened and creamy. Adjust seasonings to taste.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat and cook gluten-free pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta in a colander and rinse with hot water. Transfer pasta to a large serving dish. Pour cashew cheese sauce over pasta and mix thoroughly with a wooden spoon. Arrange spinach in a mound on top. Season with pepper and a pinch of salt.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 579; protein 19g; fat 18g; carbs 90g.

Julie Piatt – Vegan chef, author of This Cheese is Nuts: Delicious Vegan Cheese at Home

Instagram: @srimati Twitter: @srimati

Reprinted from This Cheese is Nuts: Delicious Vegan Cheese at Home. Courtesy Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2017, Julie Piatt.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.