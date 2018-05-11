Lentil Tacos

Serves 4

Ingredients 

  • 2 cups cooked lentils
  • ½ white onion, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • ½ cup salsa
  • 1 cup unsalted vegetable broth 
  • 1-2 Tbsp. taco seasoning 
  • 4 taco shells

Directions

In a large pan, heat vegetable oil on medium-high heat, add onion and sauté onions until translucent. Stir taco seasoning into the broth and add to pan along with lentils. Mix together well and let simmer for 2-3 minutes. As mixture begins to thicken, add salsa and any other seasoning you might like. Continue to simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve on a soft or hard shell tortilla with any toppings you might like. Get creative and have your children pick their favourites. 

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 293; protein 12g; fat 11g; carbs 41g; fibre 11g.

Angela Wallace, MSc, RD – Reg. Dietitian, Personal Trainer, Family Food Expert in Caledon, Ont

