× Expand Photo: Angela Wallace Lentil Tacos

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 cups cooked lentils

½ white onion, minced

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

½ cup salsa

1 cup unsalted vegetable broth

1-2 Tbsp. taco seasoning

4 taco shells

Directions

In a large pan, heat vegetable oil on medium-high heat, add onion and sauté onions until translucent. Stir taco seasoning into the broth and add to pan along with lentils. Mix together well and let simmer for 2-3 minutes. As mixture begins to thicken, add salsa and any other seasoning you might like. Continue to simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve on a soft or hard shell tortilla with any toppings you might like. Get creative and have your children pick their favourites.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 293; protein 12g; fat 11g; carbs 41g; fibre 11g.

Click to view the Plant-based Family Fuel article.

Angela Wallace, MSc, RD – Reg. Dietitian, Personal Trainer, Family Food Expert in Caledon, Ont

Instagram @eatright_rd Facebook /angelaeatrightfeelright

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.