Photo: Angela Wallace
Lentil Tacos
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked lentils
- ½ white onion, minced
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- ½ cup salsa
- 1 cup unsalted vegetable broth
- 1-2 Tbsp. taco seasoning
- 4 taco shells
Directions
In a large pan, heat vegetable oil on medium-high heat, add onion and sauté onions until translucent. Stir taco seasoning into the broth and add to pan along with lentils. Mix together well and let simmer for 2-3 minutes. As mixture begins to thicken, add salsa and any other seasoning you might like. Continue to simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve on a soft or hard shell tortilla with any toppings you might like. Get creative and have your children pick their favourites.
Nutrition facts per serving
Calories 293; protein 12g; fat 11g; carbs 41g; fibre 11g.
Click to view the Plant-based Family Fuel article.
Angela Wallace, MSc, RD – Reg. Dietitian, Personal Trainer, Family Food Expert in Caledon, Ont
Instagram @eatright_rd Facebook /angelaeatrightfeelright