× Expand Photo: Andrew Olson Lentil & Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie

Serves 6

Ingredients

4 medium sweet potatoes

½ cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced carrots

4 ½ cups prepared lentils

2 15oz. cans diced tomatoes

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. basil + more for garnish

½ cup chopped spinach

2+ Tbsp. non-dairy milk

Sea salt

Directions

Peel and chop sweet potatoes into small chunks. Place in a pot of water and boil for 15-20 minutes, depending on size. Chop carrots, onion and celery into small chunks. Add to a large skillet over medium heat with a tablespoon of water and allow to soften. Once veggies are softened, add lentils to the pan. Use any kind of lentils you like — dried (cook them yourself), canned (drained), or pre-made lentils. Preheat oven to 350F. Open cans of diced tomatoes (but do not drain them) and add along with a tablespoon of chopped (or dried) basil leaves, handful of chopped spinach and a splash of soy sauce. Simmer for 10-15 minutes while flavours mingle. When the sweet potatoes are soft, remove from heat and drain. Mash with a little salt and a splash of non-dairy milk until the consistency is perfect. Add lentil filling to a 9 x 13 pan and top with a layer of sweet potatoes. Bake for about 20 minutes until the topping becomes slightly browned. Allow to cool before serving.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 360; protein 17; fat 7g; carbs 60g.

Andrew Olson – Food blogger and founder of One Ingredient Chef in Los Angeles, Calif.

Instagram: @oneingredientchef Twitter: @AndrewOlson

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.