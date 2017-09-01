× Expand Photo: Joy McCarthy Kale Sweet Potato Quinoa Bowl

If you want to take one step today to getting healthier, then eat kale. It's one of the most nutrient-dense, beautifying, detoxifying foods on mama Earth.

Powerful cancer fighter: Proven to lower the risk of bladder, breast, colon, ovary, and prostate cancer. This is due to the volume of carotenoids and flavonoids in kale, two antioxidants.

It's anti-inflammatory: Kale takes the heat out of your body because of its omega-3 content. Kale has good fats known as ALA and it's an excellent source of vitamin K. Both of these nutrients are proven to lower inflammation and in doing so, reduce heart conditions. Plus from a vanity standpoint, when you lower inflammation, you lower skin problems such as acne and rosacea.

Detoxifying: Kale is a wonderful source of a wide variety of glucosinolates which support phase I and II liver detox pathways. So you will more efficiently rid your body of toxins by eating kale.

Sweet potato is not just for your Thanksgiving dinner. It's one of my favourite healthy comfort foods. It's hard to know where to start with this sweet root veggie, but I will give you a snippit to whet your nutrition appetite.

Those orange-hued pigments tell us that it's an abundant source of beta-carotene. Sweet potato is among the highest sources of bioavailable beta-carotene, even more than kale! Beta-carotene has a plethora of health benefits, including:

Cancer prevention;

Protection from free radicals;

Enhancing the immune system;

Helping your reproductive system function properly;

Reduces the risk of macular degeneration;

Prevents skin damage from the sun.

Now, let's get right to this bowl of deliciousness!

Kale Sweet Potato Quinoa Bowl

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes, chopped into bite size chunks

Half a red onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. organic coconut oil

6 large kale leaves, washed, removed from stems, cut into chunks

½ cup hemp seeds or cooked quinoa

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Coarse sea salt & ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375F. Place your sweet potato and onion on a large baking dish with coconut oil and season with sea salt and pepper. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour, basically until the potato is fork tender. Check it at 45 minutes to make sure you don’t overcook it.

When the sweet potato is done, place the kale on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic. Bake it for about 10-15 minutes at 350F. You can cook it at the same time as the sweet potato if you like, just be aware that you will cook it for less time due to the temperature of your oven.

Once all your ingredients are cooked, place them into a large bowl and mix together. Sprinkle with cooked quinoa or hemp seeds.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 297; protein 15g; fat 20g; carbs 20g.

Joy McCarthy – Founder of Joyous Health, Certified Holistic Nutritionist and author in Toronto

Instagram: @joyoushealth Twitter: @joyoushealth

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Food & Fitness Issue, September/October 2017.