Kale and Hemp Hummus

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup organic kale washed, de-stemmed and torn into pieces

1/2 cup organic hemp hearts

1/2 cup cooked chickpeas (or 14oz canned chickpeas),well-rinsed and drained

1 garlic clove

2 Tbsp. tahini

1 Tbsp. hemp oil

Juice and zest of 1 organic lemon

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

Add everything to a food processor or high-powered blender and process until smooth.

Enjoy as a dip for raw veggies or crackers, as a spread in a sandwich or wrap or use on top of a fresh salad or Buddha bowl.

Tips: Store in the fridge in a glass air-tight container. If you don't have any tahini on hand, substitute using the same amount of raw sesame seeds.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 222; protein 14 g; fat 10 g; carbs 22 g.

3 Plant-powered Ingredients

1. Kale

Kale packs a ton of nutrition including vitamin K, lutein, vitamin C, beta-carotene, and it is even rich in calcium. Kale, like other dark green veggies, may be helpful in preventing various cancers such as colon, prostate and ovarian. Its abundant vitamin K content is important for bone health, preventing the effects of osteoporosis. And the folic acid and B6 provide cardiovascular support and prevent heart disease.

2. Hemp Seeds

Hemp has been cultivated for millennia for fiber, clothing, paper, building materials, and of course, food. Rich in zinc and magnesium, which may contribute to a healthy immune system and bone health, hemp seeds are also a good source of iron. They consist of 36 per cent protein with all the essential amino acids and have healthy plant fats.

3. Chickpeas

Chickpeas may not look like it, but they deliver quite a few health benefits, including the ability to promote growth, protect the heart, improve digestion, build strong bones, prevent chronic disease, lower risk of genetic diseases, avoid diabetes, and help with weight loss.

Nikki Lefler & Zuzana Fajkusova - Personal wellness coaches & vegan authors

Instagram @activevegetarian Twitter @activeveg