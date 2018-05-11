×
Photo: Tanya Krezevska
Irish Soda Bread
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for kneading
- 1 handful Sultana raisins
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 1 packet (about 100ml) Alpro almond drink
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions
At Home
- In a zip-lock freezer bag, mix flour, raisins, sugar, salt and baking soda. Pack the remaining ingredients separately.
On The Trail
- In a mug, mix almond drink, apple vinegar and olive oil. Pour into the bag with dry ingredients. Using extra flour, gently knead the dough until smooth and shape into a ball.
- Transfer dough to a pan lined with parchment paper. Cut a shallow cross on the loaf’s surface; dust with flour.
- Assemble camping oven and bake for about 40 minutes. Turn the heat off and let sit in the oven for another 5 minutes.
Nutritional facts per serving
Calories 323; protein 7.9; fat 5.5g; carbs 60.2g.
Tanya Krezevska – Avid hiker, chef & founder of Trail Recipes food blog for outdoor enthusiasts
Twitter @Recipes4Trail Facebook /Recipes4Trail
Excerpted from Good Food for Outdoor Adventures by Tanya Krezevska. Published by Trail Recipes Ltd.