× Expand Photo: Tanya Krezevska Irish Soda Bread

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for kneading

1 handful Sultana raisins

1 Tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 packet (about 100ml) Alpro almond drink

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions

At Home

In a zip-lock freezer bag, mix flour, raisins, sugar, salt and baking soda. Pack the remaining ingredients separately.

On The Trail

In a mug, mix almond drink, apple vinegar and olive oil. Pour into the bag with dry ingredients. Using extra flour, gently knead the dough until smooth and shape into a ball.

Transfer dough to a pan lined with parchment paper. Cut a shallow cross on the loaf’s surface; dust with flour.

Assemble camping oven and bake for about 40 minutes. Turn the heat off and let sit in the oven for another 5 minutes.

Nutritional facts per serving

Calories 323; protein 7.9; fat 5.5g; carbs 60.2g.

Tanya Krezevska – Avid hiker, chef & founder of Trail Recipes food blog for outdoor enthusiasts

Twitter @Recipes4Trail Facebook /Recipes4Trail

Excerpted from Good Food for Outdoor Adventures by Tanya Krezevska. Published by Trail Recipes Ltd.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.