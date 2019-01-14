× Expand Photo: Melanie McDonald Instant Pot Portobello Pot Roast

Meaty portobello mushrooms, meltingly tender vegetables and a thick, rich and flavourful gravy to devour. This recipe is super quick and easy, tastes amazing and has minimal clean up. A big YES PLEASE on all counts for busy families.

If you do not have an Instant Pot…

Cook on the stove top instead. Follow the instructions but use a large soup pan and simmer on medium low until the potatoes are soft.

Or, cook it in the oven. First, sauté in a pan on the stove top, then put everything (except sautéed mushrooms) into a casserole dish, cover and bake on 350°F for about 1.5 to 2 hours or until potatoes are soft. Thicken gravy as instructed, add mushrooms back and let it thicken in the oven for another 10 minutes before serving.

Serves 5

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

5 large portobello mushrooms, sliced into chunky pieces

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

5 large potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks (I cut each potato into about 5 pieces).

4 large carrots, peeled and cut into 1 inch chunks

1 ½ cups red wine

¼ cup soy sauce or tamari

2 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp. salt , plus more to taste

½ tsp. black pepper, plus more to taste

1 Tbsp. sugar

4 Tbsp. all purpose flour

water, to make a slurry

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 large sprig fresh rosemary

3 or 4 fresh sage leaves

6 Qt. Instant Pot Directions

*If your Instant Pot is a different size, scale recipe up or down accordingly.

Set Instant Pot to sauté and add 1 Tbsp. of olive oil (or use a few tablespoons of water instead if you prefer cooking oil free). Add mushroom slices and cook until golden all over. Remove to a plate or bowl and set aside.

Add remaining oil (or more water), and sauté onions until golden. It's important to get good colour on them because that's what adds lots of flavour. Once golden, turn off Instant Pot and immediately add garlic, stirring in and letting cook in residual heat.

Add potatoes, carrots, wine, soy sauce, broth, sugar and seasonings then give it all a good stir. Really scrape into the bottom to get the brown mushroomy residue off and into gravy for extra flavour.

Place your fresh herbs on top, close lid on the Instant Pot and seal it, then set to Manual (Pressure Cook on newer models), High Pressure for 15 mins.

Once done, leave the pressure to release naturally. While waiting, make a slurry with the flour. Add water gradually to make a lump-free paste then add a little more, stirring constantly until pourable like cream.

Once pressure has released, turn off Instant Pot, remove the lid and scoop out the herbs to discard. Turn Instant Pot to sauté and pour in slurry, stirring immediately to incorporate. Add mushrooms back in and stir gently again.

The potatoes will be really soft and might break a little but that's ok.

The potatoes taste best when soft. Give it a couple of minutes for the gravy to thicken a bit and the mushrooms to warm through, then serve.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 411; protein 10.4 g; fat 5 g; carbs 73 g.

Melanie McDonald - Vegan recipe developer, food photographer & cookbook author living in Victoria, B.C.

See original recipe here.