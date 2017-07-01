× Expand Photo: Krystel Marois In Lieu of Real Love

From mixologist Connor Scott at The Good Son restaurant in Toronto, this fresh blend contains lime juice (full of vitamin C and antioxidants) and Vams Culture Kombucha from Toronto, “which is just loaded with a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast cells,” says Scott. “These bacteria and yeast cells detoxify our body and regulate our digestive system.”

INGREDIENTS

1 ¾ oz. Maestro Bacardi Rum

1 Tbsp. lime juice

½ oz. Vams Culture Hibiscus + Goji Berry Kombucha

¼ oz. Alvear dry sherry

3 dashes kiwi cordial

Lime wheel, for garnish.

Combine in an old-fashioned glass over ice and garnish. Serves one.

View the Patio Cocktails article.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.