Photo: Krystel Marois
In Lieu of Real Love
From mixologist Connor Scott at The Good Son restaurant in Toronto, this fresh blend contains lime juice (full of vitamin C and antioxidants) and Vams Culture Kombucha from Toronto, “which is just loaded with a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast cells,” says Scott. “These bacteria and yeast cells detoxify our body and regulate our digestive system.”
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ¾ oz. Maestro Bacardi Rum
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- ½ oz. Vams Culture Hibiscus + Goji Berry Kombucha
- ¼ oz. Alvear dry sherry
- 3 dashes kiwi cordial
- Lime wheel, for garnish.
Combine in an old-fashioned glass over ice and garnish. Serves one.
