× Expand Photo: Julie Daniluk Hot Detox Flax Wraps

This wrap is perfect as a replacement for sandwich bread. I love it with every filling imaginable. Try sprouts and a pickled vegetable (ideally fermented) with your choice of protein. You may eventually want to double the recipe, especially if you own a larger dehydrator, once you realize you can’t live without these! Flaxseeds are an unparalleled source of lignans, which balance the hormones. They are also an excellent source of omega-3 essential fatty acids and a good source of vitamins and minerals, including selenium, that support detox.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups whole flaxseeds (to make 2 cups ground flaxseeds)

1 ½ cups filtered water

2 cups grated carrots

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

2 Tbsp. organic lemon juice

1 Tbsp. dried parsley or cilantro or ¼ cup chopped fresh

1 Tbsp. organic onion flakes or ¼ cup chopped fresh onion

2 tsp. Italian seasoning (basil, oregano, rosemary, sage, savoury and thyme)

½ tsp. ground turmeric

¼ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. unrefined sea salt

Directions

Grind the flaxseeds in a spice or coffee grinder. If you don’t have a grinder, use pre-ground seeds. Mix the ground flaxseeds with the water in a bowl and put aside.

Place the grated carrots in a bowl and switch to the S blade in your food processor. Add the remainder of the ingredients to the processor, including the flax mixture, occasionally scraping the sides so everything gets well blended. At the end, pulse in the carrots to maintain their texture.

Preheat the oven to 150F or dehydrator to 125F. Line a few baking sheets or dehydrator trays with parchment paper. With moistened hands, spread ½ cup of the mixture as evenly as possible in a circular motion until it’s spread as thinly as a tortilla (⅛ of an inch). Repeat with the rest of the mixture. You should end up with 6 wraps. Bake in the oven for 5 to 7 hours or dehydrate for 5 to 8 hours, flipping the wraps halfway through the time to ensure even drying. Avoid doing this overnight. If you go too long without checking, the wraps may lose their pliability and resemble a cracker. There is a big variation in cooking times because every oven is different.

Let the wraps cool for 20 minutes, then place in a sealed bag to stay moist and soft.

Makes 6 wraps. Will keep in the fridge, in a sealed bag, for 1 week; can also be frozen for up to 4 months.

Tip: Freshly grind whole flaxseed whenever possible to ensure the highest amount of omega-3 nutrition. Golden flaxseed is prettier than brown flaxseed for this recipe.

Nutritional facts per serving: Calories 278; protein 8g; fat 6g; carbs 6g.

Recipe reprinted with permission by Julie Daniluk RHN and HarperCollins. ©2016 HotDetox.

Julie Daniluk – TV host and nutritionist in Lyndon, Ont.

Twitter: @juliedanilukClick to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Food & Fitness Issue, September/October 2017.