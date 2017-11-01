Harvest Veggie Wellington

× Expand Photo: Yves Veggie Cuisine Veggie Wellington

Wrapped in homemade vegan pie pastry, this take on a Wellington makes an impressive main dish for any special occasion.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

Vegan Pie Pastry

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. salt

⅔ cup cold vegan butter, cubed

Wellington

2 Tbsp. vegan butter

1 onion, finely chopped

½ cup mushrooms, finely chopped

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh sage

1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 Tbsp. ground flax

1 Pkg. Veggie Ground Round

½ cup bread crumbs

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. each salt and pepper

¾ cup cranberry sauce, divided

Directions

For the Vegan Pie Pastry

In large bowl, whisk together flour and salt; using a pastry blender or with fingertips, cut in vegan butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Using fork, stir in ¼ cup cold water until dough comes together, stirring in up to 1 Tbsp. more water if needed. Divide dough into two portions; flatten into disks. Refrigerate in plastic wrap for at least 60 minutes.

For the Wellington

Preheat oven to 425F. In a skillet, heat vegan butter over medium heat; cook onion, mushrooms, celery and garlic, stirring occasionally for 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in sage, thyme and rosemary; cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Let cool completely.

In large bowl, mix together flax and 3 Tbsp. water; let stand for 5 minutes. Mix in onion mixture, ground round, bread crumbs, mustard, salt and pepper. On lightly floured work surface, roll each portion of dough into a 12" x 7" rectangle. Transfer each portion to baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Mound ground round mixture onto one pastry rectangle, leaving 1-inch border. Brush ⅓ cup cranberry sauce over top. Cap with remaining pastry, pressing together both sheets of pastry at edges to seal; roll and crimp border. Cut vent holes in top.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until pastry is golden brown and crisp. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with remaining cranberry sauce.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 555; protein 22g; fat 13g, carbs 82g.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.

Yves Veggie Cuisine – Instagram: @YvesVeggie Twitter: @YvesVeggie