Grilled Peanut Butter & Raspberry Sandwich

Photo: Wicked Healthy Food
Grilled PB and Raspberry Sandwich
Serves 2
Ingredients
- Peanut butter, enough to spread
- 4 slices whole-wheat bread
- 1 clamshell raspberries
- 1 bar dark chocolate, for grating
- Plant-based butter, for frying
- Pinch of coarse sea salt
- Mint leaves, to garnish
Directions
Spread peanut butter on bread slices. Layer one bread slice with raspberries. Grate or chop the chocolate into little bits and sprinkle on raspberries. Top with other bread slice.
Add butter to med-hot skillet. Fry sandwich and spread butter on top of the sandwich, season with salt.
Flip when browned and cook until both sides meet the same crispiness.
Remove sandwich from heat, slice in half and garnish with fresh mint.
Nutrition facts per serving
Calories 572; protein 20 g; fat 11 g; carbs 58 g.
Chad Sarno - Chef at WickedHealthyFood.com
Instagram @WickedHealthy Twitter @WickedHealthy Facebook /WickedHealthy
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.