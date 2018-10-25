Grilled Peanut Butter & Raspberry Sandwich

× Expand Photo: Wicked Healthy Food Grilled PB and Raspberry Sandwich

Serves 2

Ingredients

Peanut butter, enough to spread

4 slices whole-wheat bread

1 clamshell raspberries

1 bar dark chocolate, for grating

Plant-based butter, for frying

Pinch of coarse sea salt

Mint leaves, to garnish

Directions

Spread peanut butter on bread slices. Layer one bread slice with raspberries. Grate or chop the chocolate into little bits and sprinkle on raspberries. Top with other bread slice.

Add butter to med-hot skillet. Fry sandwich and spread butter on top of the sandwich, season with salt.

Flip when browned and cook until both sides meet the same crispiness.

Remove sandwich from heat, slice in half and garnish with fresh mint.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 572; protein 20 g; fat 11 g; carbs 58 g.

Chad Sarno - Chef at WickedHealthyFood.com

Instagram @WickedHealthy Twitter @WickedHealthy Facebook /WickedHealthy

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.