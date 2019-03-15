×
Photo: Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler
Green Smoothie
Upon rising, your body is “breaking the fast” of sleep. That’s why the first meal is called break-fast. Your body is in a very delicate state at this point, and needs to be gently led into its encounter with food. It is crucial to have a very light and easily digestible breakfast to open the day. This Good Morning smoothie recipe is the perfect way to do this!
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup pineapple chunks (fresh or frozen)
- 1 banana (fresh or frozen)
- 2 Medjool dates pitted
- 6 leaves of Romain lettuce washed
- 1 cup water (filtered or spring)
- handful of cilantro
- handful of Parsley
- 1/2 lime juiced
- 1 tsp turmeric powder + 2 peppercorns optional
Directions
- Wash and prep all ingredients.
- Place everything in a high speed blender and blend until smooth.
- Enjoy!
Used with permission. View original recipe from Active Vegetarian.
Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler - Personal wellness coaches in Vancouver
Instagram: @activevegetarian Twitter: @ActiveVeg