× Expand Photo: Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler Green Smoothie

Upon rising, your body is “breaking the fast” of sleep. That’s why the first meal is called break-fast. Your body is in a very delicate state at this point, and needs to be gently led into its encounter with food. It is crucial to have a very light and easily digestible breakfast to open the day. This Good Morning smoothie recipe is the perfect way to do this!

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple chunks (fresh or frozen)

1 banana (fresh or frozen)

2 Medjool dates pitted

6 leaves of Romain lettuce washed

1 cup water (filtered or spring)

handful of cilantro

handful of Parsley

1/2 lime juiced

1 tsp turmeric powder + 2 peppercorns optional

Directions

Wash and prep all ingredients. Place everything in a high speed blender and blend until smooth. Enjoy!

Used with permission. View original recipe from Active Vegetarian.

Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler - Personal wellness coaches in Vancouver

Instagram: @activevegetarian Twitter: @ActiveVeg