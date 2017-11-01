× Expand Gluten-Free Stuffing

This stuffing has lively, aromatic notes with fresh herbs, crisp celery, seaweed and hearty mushrooms.It’s an earthy stuffing with textures of the forest and a hint of the sea, buttressed by plenty of antioxidants.

Ingredients

2 loaves gluten-free bread

½ shallot, ﬁnely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and ﬁnely chopped

1 Tbsp. Macadamia nut oil or olive oil

4 celery stalks, with leaves, chopped

2 cups wild mushrooms, washed and stems removed

½ small lemon

1 Tbsp. gluten-free tamari

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

¼ cup premium Atlantic organic seaweed, ﬁnely chopped

1 tsp. large-grain Celtic sea salt (optional)

1 cup ﬁltered water

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350F. Cut the gluten-free bread loaves into ½-inch cubes. Spread them out evenly in a ﬂat rectangular baking dish. Set aside. In a large saucepan, sauté the shallot and garlic in the oil over medium heat for 30 seconds, add the chopped celery and stir until the colour brightens. Add mushrooms and continue to sauté until brown and the juices have made a nice broth in the pan. Squeeze in the lemon, add the tamari and stir again. Turn the sautéed mixture out over the bread cubes. Sprinkle with the fresh herbs and seaweed and mix well. If needed, add the sea salt.

Transfer to a large ﬂat casserole dish. Add ½ cup of the ﬁltered water. Cover the dish with aluminum foil or lid and bake for 30 minutes, until moist and heated through. Add the remaining ½ cup water, if needed.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 250; protein 8g; fat 12g; carbs 27g.

Savoury Sides Recipes:

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.

Rich Roll & Julie Piatt – Vegan athlete and chef, authors of The Plantpower Way

Instagram: @richroll @srimati Twitter: @richroll @srimati

Reprinted from The Plantpower Way by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright ©2015, Rich Roll & Julie Piatt